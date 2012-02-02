Britain's FTSE 250 index rises as high as 11,078.35, after surpassing the 11,000 level for the first time since the beginning of August this week, with Investec Securities believing that 2012 will prove to be a better year for mid cap investors, compared with 2011.

"While 2012 will doubtless continue to prove to be highly volatile, we see the risks to the equity market as firmly on the upside," Investec says.

"The early days of 2012 have been rewarding for investors in the FTSE 250 space with the index appreciating by 6.6 percent year to date. The FTSE 100 is up 1.9 percent over the period."

The broker points out that this contrasts with 2011, which was a difficult period for the mid cap index, which underperformed the FTSE 100 by 8.3 percent.

Investec says, given its recommended bias towards globally cyclical sectors, it believes 2012 will see an improvement.

The broker is not making any changes to its Investec Midcap Dozen list, launched on Jan 11, which on average are up 6.6 percent. This comprises Centamin , Lamprell, Morgan Crucible, Carillion, Booker , Dignity, WH Smith, United Business Media, William Hill, St James's Place, Pennon and Aveva .

