Shares in Italy's Parmalat rise more than 7 percent, the biggest gainers on the Milan blue-chip index, on market talk of a possible extraordinary dividend and a delisting of the French-owned dairy group.

A Parmalat spokesman denies the speculations.

A Milan-based trader says: "There are rumours of a delisting and an extraordinary dividend going around."

Another trader plays down the rumour, pointing at the small float of the company that was taken over by France's Lactalis last year.

Parmalat stock is up 13.3 percent so far this year, outperforming the FTSE MIB index, which has gained 7.8 percent year-to-date.

