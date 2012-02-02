Shares in Hays rise 8.6 percent in volumes more than 188 percent of the 90-day average, as recent economic data boosts optimism for the high-beta recruitment sector.

The stock outperforms the mid-cap FTSE 250, up 0.4 percent.

Manufacturing, and other, data in Britain, China, Germany and the United States this week has improved sentiment on the economic backdrop.

"There was very strong PMI data yesterday. The stock that Hays is most often compared to is Michael Page, and that was up much more. Hays is probably catching up with that," said James Gilbert, analyst at Collins Stewart, who has a "buy" rating on Hays.

"It's traded on a big discount to Page, and you're seeing some of that narrow. It's people taking a position before an upturn, if that's what there is to be."

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs raised its target price on Hays to 78 pence, from 72, on Page, to 332, from 309, while retaining a "neutral" rating on both companies.

Page rose 7.5 percent on Wednesday, while Hays rose 3.9 percent.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net