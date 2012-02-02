European shares stays higher as Wall Street rises in early trade after U.S. new claims for unemployment benefits fall more-than-expected, boosting investor optimism that Friday's non-farm payroll report would also show signs of recovery in the job market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent at 1,059.30, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are all up 0.1 percent.

In Europe, miner Xstrata and commodities trader Glencore take the top spots, jumping 9.5 percent and 6.4 percent respectively, after it was confirmed the pair were in merger talks.

