Implied volatility gauges for the euro zone's Euro Stoxx 50 > and Germany's Xetra Dax indexes are set to decline further as they still trade at "expensive" levels despite hefty falls so far this year, says Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day-by-Day.

The contracts, which allow investors to take a bet on volatility on the underlying indexes, have fallen 23 and 26 percent respectively in the year to date in the face of a rally among cash equities, which have been boosted by a liquidity injection by the European Central Bank.

"The supports we had identified have all been broken, and we have no element to question the trends," Gastaldy says.

She estimates the euro zone and German volatility indexes trade at premia of 20 and 40 percent over the S&P 500 volatility contract, adding that the ratio between euro zone and U.S. volatility indexes exceeded 1.4 only in 2002-03.

