Shares in Admiral Group jump 7.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.2 percent, as the firm says it has extended its existing UK car insurance reinsurance partnerships until 2014, with the cost of its arrangements unchanged.

"This morning's announcement, while not hugely significant, does highlight the continuing support that Admiral enjoys from its re-insurance partners," says Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Admiral.

The analyst points out that Admiral shares have rallied by 13 percent since Dec. 30 and now trade at 12.2 times 2011 earnings estimates.

"The buy case is not as compelling as it was pre-Christmas with the share price having recovered some ground but I remain a big supporter and believe that from an operational perspective that performance will reassert," Williamson says.

Oriel Securities, meanwhile, says the reinsurance extension is good news for Admiral as it removes some uncertainty over the future of these arrangements.

However, Oriel retains its "sell" stance on Admiral noting that the shares have been strong in the last month on limited newsflow, and saying it would see recent strength as an opportunity to reduce exposure to the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net