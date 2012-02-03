The equities rally can continue through February as financial conditions continue to improve, driven by the ECB's second LTRO at the end of February and a likely 50 basis points rate cut in March, as well as renewed euro weakening, Barclays Capital says.

However, the longer-term outlook is uncertain, with key indexes approaching its 2012 year-end targets, Barclays says in a note, adding that the STOXX Europe 600 index is just 6 percent way from its target of 275. The index is currently down 0.1 percent at 259.84 points.

"Data surprise indices are starting to turn negative and the impact of the LTRO on credit availability is still unclear. We expect further 2012 earnings downgrades, even with profit margins remaining roughly flat, and thus find it difficult to see significant re-rating."

Barclays says it is gradually reducing its exposure to financials. It downgrades financial services to "Market Weight" from "Overweight", given the uninspiring fund flow data that it is now witnessing, the note says.

However, it upgrades the automobile sector to "Market Weight" from "Underweight" to play the strength of the Chinese consumer.

