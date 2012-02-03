(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)

Nearly two-thirds of the European companies that have reported quarterly results so far have missed forecasts, a sharp contrast with companies in the United States, where only one-third of the firms have disappointed.

So far in the European earnings season, 20 percent of the STOXX 600 companies have reported results, and 57 percent of them have missed forecasts while 43 percent have met or beaten forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data to Thursday.

On Wall Street's S&P 500, half of the companies have reported results so far and 65 percent have posted in-line or better-than-expected results, while 35 percent have missed forecasts.

