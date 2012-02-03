European shares are flat to lower on Friday as investors awaite key U.S. jobs data before committing more money to the recent rally, which saw a key European index hit a six month high in the previous session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.1 percent at 1,058.75 points, having hit its highest close since early August on Thursday.

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1330, is seen as a key catalyst for shares as strong data would fuel expectations the economy, Europe's largest export market, is on a steady recovery path.

