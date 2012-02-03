The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.1 percent, tracking similar gains by the FTSE 250 index, also up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent.

Game Group leaps 34.2 percent after the struggling British video games retailer says it has agreed with its lenders revised terms for banking facilities that will keep it in business.

The firm, which had warned last month it may breach the terms of its loans, also forecast an underlying pretax loss of about 18 million pounds for the year to Jan. 31. Game shares have lost 92 percent of their value over the last year.

Walker Crips Group drops 14.8 percent as the stockbroker warns that group profitability for the year to March 31 is likely to be lower than expectations, with trading levels during the fourth quarter remaining weak as equity market volumes remained relatively low.

