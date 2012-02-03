Goldman Sachs has revised its 2012 earnings growth forecast for the STOXX Europe 600 to minus 1 percent from minus 10 percent and upped its index targets to 250, 265 and 290 on a 3-, 6- and 12-month view, although it still sees plenty of risks in the short term as the recent rally looks overdone.

"We expected equity markets to fall in 1Q, driven by a combination of poorer macro data, weaker earnings and further pressures in the sovereign debt markets. We have been wrong so far. A combination of stronger than expected macro data, a favourable reaction to the LTRO and the Fed's policy message, and progress on sovereign debt discussions has supported risky assets," they say in a note.

In spite of the bumper January gains of around 6 percent, Goldman says fundamental headwinds remain severe, and as a result, corporate profits and activity are likely to be stagnant at best.

"Plenty of bad news has been priced and we continue to think there is very attractive value for those who can take a 12m view. But in the short term we think there are risks of a setback," they say.

"We have already shifted our recommended portfolio to be less defensive in recent weeks and, given the powerful cyclical rotation - the 4th biggest monthly move into cyclicals from defensives since 1973 - we would wait for a better point to add further to cyclical exposure.

The bank also ups its 3-, 6- and 12-month views on the Euro STOXX 50 to 2,350, 2,575 and 2,800, respectively, and for the FTSE 100 to 5,600, 6,000 and 6,400 points, respectively.

