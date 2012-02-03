Shares in BT Group gain 3 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index up 0.3 percent, as the British telecoms provider posts solid third-quarter core earnings and lift aspects of its full-year forecasts.

BT said revenues for the three months to Dec 31 were down 5 percent but that earnings and cash generation remained good. The group also said it now expects to exceed its target of 6 billion pounds of adjusted core earnings a year early and it also lifted its expectations for free cash flow (FCF) to around 2.4 billion pounds, from an earlier forecast of 2.2 billion pounds.

"Overall the numbers across the board are stronger than expectations given the aggressive cost cutting programme. FCF  is ahead of our expectations," said Atif Latif, Director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers.

"The market will be pleased to see these numbers and the earnings guidance upgrade will allow yield hungry investors to buy in," Latif adds, saying Guardian's upside target for BT remains at 215 pence and it would look for telecoms exposure in Vodafone and add into BT on weakness.

Oriel Securities repeats its "buy" rating and 250 pence price target on BT following the third-quarter results, with BT remaining its top sector pick.

"We will upgrade on evidence that Sky and TalkTalk start retailing fibre actively. We think this will happen by this summer," Oriel says in a note.

