Stock markets are around 2-3 percent overvalued ahead of the 1330 GMT U.S. non-farm payrolls release, according to Societe Generale's quantitative models.

Reuters consensus is for 150,000 new jobs to be added in January, with forecasts ranging from 95,000 to 225,000.

SocGen's long-term fair value model shows that such a reading would be consistent with the S&P 500 in the 1,282-1,292 range versus 1,326 currently. For the FTSE-100, the model points to 5,674-5,708 versus 5,824 now and for the EuroStoxx 50 at 2,409-2,427 versus 2,473.

"While our model also points to a modest rally over the last three months, the model estimates that the recovery was too strong," SocGren analysts say.

