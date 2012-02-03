Shares in Electrocomponents shed 2.6 percent, bucking a 0.4 percent advance by the FTSE 250 index, as the British electronic parts supplier's latest trading update highlights slowing revenue growth.

Electrocomponents posts a 4 percent rise in revenue for the most recent four months, spearheaded by growth in Asia, however, revenue growth slowed over the year, coming down from 14 and 8 percent in its first and second quarters against a backdrop of tough global economic conditions and weak consumer confidence.

"January alone growth slowed to 1 percent suggesting further reduction, especially in the international business (circa 70 percent sales). Visibility is very low and the outlook is tough, especially in Europe (64 percent of sales)," Peel Hunt says in a note repeating its "sell" stance on Electrocomponents.

The broker says it is leaving its estimates for Electrocomponents unchanged, given the slowing trend in revenues, especially in the overseas business, and after the shares' strong run in January it maintains a cautious stance on the stock.

Peer Premier Farnell, which reported a 1 percent dip in third-quarter sales in December, falls in tandem with Electrocomponents, down 1.8 percent.

To see more on Electrocomponents statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net