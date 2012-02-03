Shares in Fiat drop 2.9 percent, the biggest fallers on Milan's blue-chip index, as investors take profits after this week's strong gains following the Italian carmaker's optimistic outlook for U.S. sales on Wednesday.

The stock is still up 3 percent over the week.

"There's a bit of profit-taking, investors want to cash in on the recent rebound, for Fiat but also for the rest of the market," a Milan-based trader says, adding that fears of a recession in Europe have not receded.

Fiat shares are up 36.4 percent so far this year, outperforming the wider European automotive index, which has gained 25.9 percent year-to-date.

