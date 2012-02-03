The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent by midday, tracking similar gains by the mid caps, also up 0.1 percent, while lagging a 0.4 percent rise by the blue chips.

Worldlink Group surges 93.8 percent higher after the real-time mobile applications firm, which only joined the London stock market via a standard listing on Nov 24, says U.S. firm One Media Technology Group has approached its board with a possible offer.

Metric Property Investments adds 3.4 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove adds the stock to its European Analyst Focus list, repeating its "overweight" rating on the retail park specialist.

"Metric ... has returned -15 percent since flotation in March 2010 and has dropped 27 percent since peaking at 115p/share on 23-Mar-11, underperforming the EPRA UK (European Pulic Real Estate Association) by 20 percent and its peers by 12 percent. We are flabbergasted by this underperformance: we think it is overdone, (and) see 41 percent potential upside," JPMorgan says in a note.

