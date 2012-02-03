Shares in Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI surge after the leading shareholder in Unipol throws its weight behind a planned merger that would create a top player in the Italian insurance market.

Marco Pedroni, chairman of Unipol's controlling shareholder Finsoe, tells La Repubblica daily on Friday that Finsoe plans to invest up to 350 million euros ($461 mln) in a capital increase which Unipol needs as part of the complex merger plan to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria.

Shares in Unipol and Fondiaria are suspended from trading and indicated up, respectively, 12.4 percent and 21.8 percent. Shares in Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni are also suspended and indicated up 11 percent as the European insurance stock index rises 0.5 percent.

"The OK from Unipol's main shareholder to a recapitalisation suggests the merger is going ahead. Clearly the market is concentraing on the synergies that the operation can generate rather than on the capital increase," a Milan-based trader says.

Late on Thursday Standard and Poor's said it was keeping Unipol's ratings under watch negative due to the uncertainties surrounding the merger plans and the potential impact from Fondiaria's weaker financial profile.

($1 = 0.7592 euros)