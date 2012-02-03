Risk aversion will keep demand for equities weak for some time, says HSBC, adding that emerging markets will buck this trend as equity allocations there are starting from a lower base, and that it remains "overweight" on emerging equities.

"Investors have significantly reduced their equity allocations over the past few years. This is unsurprising given the decline in equity values and the heightened level of risk aversion since the financial crisis," HSBC says in a note.

"However, we see little sign that investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios to pre-crisis levels."

It says that risk aversion is unlikely to decline soon and that aging populations in the developed world will cause a shift to safer assets, as has already happened in Japan.

HSBC adds that a number of regulatory changes present challenges for institutional demand. It points to Solvency II, the new capital adequacy rules for insurers, and changes to how pensions are accounted for, and says these factors are likely to lead to further reductions in equity holdings.

But it adds: "We are less concerned about this impact in the emerging world. In these markets equity allocations are very low and are likely to increase as wealth accumulates."

HSBC is "overweight" on emerging markets in its global portfolio.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net