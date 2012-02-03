The present period of lower volatility is likely to be a temporary lull in an otherwise higher volatility regime and there could be another spike in volatility in the coming months, Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"The source could stem from resurfacing European debt concerns, or slowing growth from Emerging Markets hampering companies dependent on growing revenues in EM.

"We believe that directional investors should maintain a long volatility bias and use options to help mitigate uncertainty in the coming months amid a heavy calendar of potential market catalysts," it says in a note.

Deutsche Bank says that in the context of many investors being bearishly positioned, it favours buying longer-dated calls (1-year or 2-year) on equity indices as an alternative to owning shares or futures.

It recommends to trade Jun-12 FTSE over DAX call to position for global growth driven performance in the FTSE and as the index has strongly underperformed the DAX this year. It suggests re-allocating into equities through long-dated index calls, to benefit from an aggressive delta profile.

