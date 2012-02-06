European stock index futures indicate that shares are set to fall back from a six-month closing high, with investors cautious as Greece faces a deadline to secure a bailout deal needed to avoid a messy default.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.5 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG FINAL

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT PRELIM

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD Q4

EASYJET PLC TRAFFIC

U.S. COMPANIES

Q4 Yum! Brands Inc

Q4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp

Q4 Dun and Bradstreet Corp

Q4 Hasbro Inc

Q4 Humana Inc

Q4 Loews Corp

Q4 Leggett And Platt Inc

Q4 Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Q2 2012 Sysco Corp

Q4 Torchmark Corp

Q4 Unum Group

MACRO DATA (GMT)

0930 EZ Sentix Index

1100 DE Industrial Orders

1500 US Employment Trends

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net