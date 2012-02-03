Shares in PLUS Markets fall 11 percent in volumes more than nine times the 90-day average, after the junior London stock exchange on which soccer club Arsenal is listed, puts itself up for sale.

The company says its board "recognises that scale and international reach will become increasingly relevant for interaction with exchanges, investment banks and other trading entities".

It adds: "The Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company to seek a partner which will help it achieve the scale and reach required to maximise value to stakeholders. The Board has therefore decided to conduct a formal sale process in order to identify appropriate potential partners for the Company or major strategic investors."

The shares, listed on the Alternative Investment Market, have lost more than 40 percent in the last year, valuing the company at about 4.4 million pounds. ($7 million).

The company reported a pre-tax loss of 1.4 million pounds for the first half of 2011.

