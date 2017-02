French holiday company Club Mediterranee rises over 4 percent after investment vehicle Franklin Finance increases its stake to over 5 percent.

At 1605 GMT shares are up 4.58 percent at 16 euros, while the SBF120 index is up 1.06 percent.

Franklin Finance says in a document filed with the French stock market regulator that it now holds 5.01 percent of the company's share capital and 4.88 percent of voting rights.

