Shares in Germany's No.2 utility, RWE, rise 1.5 percent to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index and the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares on its plans for extra cost savings, while an HSBC upgrades of the utility also helps.

RWE on Sunday said it planned to extract an additional 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in savings on top of the 1.5 billion already envisioned for 2013 and 2014.

The gains come in heavy volume -- RWE is the fourth most traded stock in the FTSEurofirst 300 -- and help the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index buck the early falls seen by many sectors.

"RWE's lignite business should benefit from a low carbon price; near-term newsflow on cost cutting and disposals could underpin sentiment," the bank says in a note, upgrading the stock to "neutral" from "underweight".

