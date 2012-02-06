Shares in German solar companies Solar Millennium and Solarhybrid soar 21 percent and 15 percent, respectively, after the companies reach an agreement under which Solarhybrid will acquire the 2.25 gigawatts (GW) U.S. project pipeline from Solar Millennium.

"We stick to our positive rating as we believe that Solarhybrid's project pipeline provides significant growth potential over the next few years," Silvia Quandt analyst Sebastian Zank writes.

The supervisory board of Solarhybrid and the interim insolvency administrator of Solar Millenium have approved the agreement, Solarhybrid said in a statement late on Friday. Solar Millennium in December filed for insolvency.

In November, Solarhybrid said it planned to use First Solar Inc in the Solar Millennium projects, and would involve the U.S. panel maker as a partner in the deal.

