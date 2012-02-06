European shares fall back from a six-month high in early trade, with investors worried about whether Greece can avoid a messy default as its politicians struggle to agree austerity measures needed to secure a bailout package.

Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in Athens over implementing reforms.

The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index is down 0.8 percent, while BNP Paribas falls 1.6 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.2 percent at 1,074.07 points, after hitting a fresh six-month high on Friday, when data showed many more jobs being created in the United States than expected.

