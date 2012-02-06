Shares in German books-to-perfumes retailer Douglas rise 5 percent on takeover speculation after news a major investor has options to increase his stake.

Douglas announced late on Friday that Erwin Mueller, a drugstore entrepreneur who is at odds with the Kreke family that founded Douglas, is counterparty to "put" options that could force him to raise his holding to 26.35 percent by mid-September.

That could scupper plans by the Kreke family to take the group private.

"It seems a takeover battle could start," one trader says.

