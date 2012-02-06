Shares in Randgold Resources gain 2.8 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 risers, after the miner says profit in 2011 leaps 259 percent to $433.4 million and the company doubles its dividend to $0.40.

"Although Randgold has had some previous issues at some projects these numbers show that the strategy is back on track and fears of a decrease in guidance seem somewhat overplayed," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"We maintain our bullish stance given the strongest correlation vs the absolute gold price and we see value buyers increasing gold exposure as a market hedge," he said, adding he sees the relative fair value of gold around $2,000 to $2,200.

