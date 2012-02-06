Fiat shares fall more than 3 percent after Standard & Poor's says it may downgrade the automaker as the weak European and Italian economies will put pressure on the company's cash flow and profits.

"It's not a surprise," says a Milan-based analyst. "The 2012 guidance on the financial side that Fiat gave last week was disappointing, particularly on its debt."

Fiat and Peugeot are the worst performers in the European auto stocks index, which is down 0.6 percent.

Fiat faces cash burn in 2012 due to an expected sales slump, the analyst says. S&P views Fiat's 20.7 billion euros in liquidity as "adequate".

Fiat is forecasting net industrial debt of between 5.5 billion and 6 billion euros this year, a bit higher than the top end of the range than analysts' mean forecast of 5.7 billion.

The FTSE-MIB FTMIB> is down 1 percent in early trade, lagging a 0.7 percent fall for the broader FTSEurofirst 300 .

