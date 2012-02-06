Wind turbine giant Vestas Wind Systems, loss-making Norwegian paper maker Norske Skog and French telecoms firm Alcatel are the most heavily shorted among the European companies due to report results this week.

Short interest in Vestas - which reports 2011 results on Wednesday after issuing a profit warning last month - stands at 19 percent, according to dataexplorers.

"Short interest peaked at 22 percent of total shares earlier this month as the share price continued to track at annual lows," dataexplorers says in a note.

"However, while the share price has seen little recovery, short interest has reduced ... ahead of its earnings update. Supply remains scarce as almost all of the lendable supply is already out on loan," it says.

Short interest in Alcatel has been reduced to 10 percent from 13 percent at the end of last year, while for Norske Skog it stands at 13 percent.

