The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.4 percent, faring slightly better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, which dip 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Educational services provider RM Plc, which has exited several of its businesses, falls 13.9 percent after swinging to a 14-month loss, hurt by a withdrawal of public sector investments, and a cutting of its dividend.

International uranium firm Forte Energy rises 6.8 percent after the company announces it has been granted two new uranium exploration permits in Mauritania.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net