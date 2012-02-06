Despite the brisk New-Year rally in European stocks, investors pulled money from Europe equity funds for the 12th time in the past 13 weeks, during the seven-day period ended Feb.1, and extended Germany equity funds' current outflow streak to eight consecutive weeks, data from EPFR Global shows.

U.S. and Japanese equity funds also saw redemptions, while emerging market equity funds enjoyed strong inflows.

"Flows have again proved a good indicator of changing investor sentiment," writes EPFR Global Managing Director Brad Durham in a note. "The emerging markets equity funds we track have had their best start in six years in flow terms."

Globally, flows into dividend equity funds were positive for the 55th time in the 57 weeks since the beginning of last year, EPFR data shows.

