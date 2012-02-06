French bank stocks are among the worst performers in their peer group in early trading, as investors take profit on recent strong gains.

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are down between 2.6 and 3.6 percent, underperforming a 1 percent fall for the STOXX 600 Europe bank index.

"This is related to a bit of profit-taking," a French banks analyst says.

French banks have modestly outperformed European peers in the year to date after a 13 percent underperformance, according to Citi analysts. "We believe this was primarily driven by a decline in 'risk premium' as the European Central Bank pulled out all the stops on bank funding," they write in a note.

Despite the day's losses, SocGen is still up 36 percent for far this year, while BNP Paribas is up 13 percent and Credit Agricole up 18 percent. This compares with a gain of 7.4 percent for Paris's CAC 40 benchmark.

