The EuroStoxx 600 index is up 22 percent from its September 2011 trough and 7.5 percent since the start of 2012. At 263 points, it is now just 4 percent below Deutsche's year-end target of 275, prompting the bank to add a note of caution to its still-bullish European equity strategy.

"We remain positive on the outlook for equities, based on a strengthening global recovery, abundant liquidity, low interest rates and falling inflation," Deutsche's strategists say. "However ... we are concerned that some of the domestic demand risks in the euro area are being ignored."

Deutsche continues to prefer globally exposed stocks as it is concerned that a fall in demand in Southern Europe could weigh on the domestically focused ones. Also cautions against telecoms, where it sees downside risk on dividends.

"Unless we find good reason to upgrade our global (3.3 percent) or U.S. (2.5 percent) growth forecast from current levels, become more confident about the outlook for euro area CDS, or have other reasons to expect a faster equity re-rating to our equilibrium forward PE of 12.5, then further gains by the equity markets will place us under pressure to return to neutral," Deutsche says.

