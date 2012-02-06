The recent rally in European equities might tempt investors to take profits but it could have further to run as macroeconomic indicators pick up, says JPMorgan Cazenove.

Equities are up 25 percent from the 2011 low of September. "Locking in the gains might be very tempting, but we advise against it," JPMorgan says in a note.

"Macro momentum is picking up further," it says, pointing to the global composite PMI jumping to 54.6 in January, a level consistent with above trend growth.

JPMorgan says it sees rotation into beta and value continuing and that cyclicals could outperform defensives by another 15-20 percent if the ISM is near 60 by April or May.

Its key sector picks are autos, mining, construction materials and banks. Germany's Dax remains its top country pick, and it continues to advocate rotation out of the United States into Europe.

