Shares in Glencore fall 4 percent, paring recent gains as brokers say Glencore would likely need to pay a larger premium -- up to 20 percent -- in a propsed $88 billion merger with Xstrata to satisfy shareholders.

Xstrata, meanwhile, falls 2 percent on the uncertainty after a Financial Times report says its shareholders are set to receive 2.8 shares in Glencore for each share held -- the ratio represents an 8 percent premium to Xstrata's share price before news of the merger talks surfaced.

The current shares are trading on a ratio of 2.66 ... A premium for Xstrata shareholders of 10 percent (to 2.9) would equalise the 2012/13 PEs and be in line with our target prices for each company. A merger offer in line with the current ratio may meet resistance from some XTA shareholders in our view," Credit Suisse says in a note.

UBS estimates synergies at around $1 bllion. "We believe these are sufficient for Glencore to pay around a 20 percent premium on the undisturbed price of Xstrata," it says.

BofA Merrill Lynch says based on its current estimates, it calculates that Glencore could pay a premium of up to 16 percent for the deal to be earnings per share neutral.

