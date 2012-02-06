European shares stay lower as Wall Street falls in early trade on worries about a messy default in Greece, with Greek politicians still yet to decide the terms of a new bailout package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 0.2 percent at 1,074.45, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index are 0.4 to 0.6 percent lower.

Banks, many of which have hold euro zone peripheral debt are among the worst performers in Europe, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 0.6 percent after gaining 2.5 percent on Friday following strong U.S. jobs data.

The standout loser in the banking sector is Julius Baer, which falls 3.8 percent in strong volume after the Swiss bank cut its profit margin target and raises its cost income ratio forecast.

