Shares in 888 Holdings rise 4.1 percent and hit a 12-month high in volumes of more than 187 percent of the 90-day average ahead of the online gaming company issuing a trading update on Tuesday, with Panmure Gordon upbeat about its prospects.

Last week, a unit of private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extended its UK software licensing agreement with 888 to the United States.

"Despite recent share price strength following the extension of Dragonfish's (a unit of 888) agreement with Caesars......the stock is inexpensive on an EV/EBITDA of 5.2 times," Panmure Gordon says, reiterating its "buy" stance, with a target price of 63 pence, compared with Friday's closing price of 55 pence.

"The group is in pole position amongst UK listed companies for the U.S. market through its Nevada Gaming Commission suitability approval and the nonexclusive software agreement with Caesars in the US. The potential market opportunity for 888 is bigger than is currently being priced into the shares, in our view," Panmure says.

On Friday, Barclays Capital upped its target price on 888 to 48 pence, from 39, while maintaining an "underweight" position.

