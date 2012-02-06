Stocks in Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, rise 4 percent despite a record loss posted on Friday as investors zero in on expectations of a capital increase while also viewing the loss as a sign that the bank's books are catching up with reality.

The earnings report for 2011 includes a writedown of Greek debt and provisions for bad loans amid Portugal's own debt crisis and economic recession. The bank also plans a cash call that is likely to involve new shareholders taking stakes in the bank.

"In my view, the market is acknowledging that Portuguese banks are incorporating most impairments and cleaning up their balance sheets," says Emanuel Vieira, a trader at Golden Broker in Lisbon, adding that expectations of a capital hike have supported the share for some time.

BCP shares are outperforming other banks in Lisbon, while the broader PSI20 stock index is off 0.4 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://filipe.alves.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net