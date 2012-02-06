Societe Generale Cross Asset Research strategists recommend initiating a pairs trade with a long position on euro zone banking stocks and a short position on Germany's DAX, citing the return of confidence in the battered banking sector, which is still lagging.

"ECB financing operations have a clear impact on the banking industry. As tension on Italian and Spanish bond markets is easing following the recent auction, eurozone bank solidity is no longer in question," they write in a note.

Despite a recent rally, the STOXX euro zone banking index is down about 40 percent since a peak in February 2011, while the DAX is down about 9 percent over the same period.

Pairs trade is a market-neutral strategy which matches a long position with a short position in two assets. The pairs trade creates a hedge against the overall market as the investor bets solely on the gap between the performance of the two assets.

