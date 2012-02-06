The FTSE Small Cap index is steady at the close, faring better than the FTSE 100 which slips 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 250 is also flat.

Educational services provider RM Plc, which has exited several of its businesses, falls 7.1 percent after swinging to a 14-month loss, hurt by a withdrawal of public sector investments, and a cutting of its dividend.

International uranium firm Forte Energy rises 9.8 percent after the company announces it has been granted two new uranium exploration permits in Mauritania.

