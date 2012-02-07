European stock futures point to slight losses, with poor earnings by UBS and ArcelorMittal reigniting fears over the outlook for company profits as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to push the region back into recession.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC are down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
UBS AG FINAL
IMTECH NV PRELIM
SEB Q4
TELE2 AB Q4
ALFA LAVAL AB Q4
SANOMA OYJ FINAL
BP PLC Q4
TUI TRAVEL PLC Q1
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Q4
ARCELORMITTAL SA FINAL
ENAGAS SA Q4
ORION OYJ Q4
XSTRATA PLC PRELIM
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Q4
KLEPIERRE SA FINAL
VINCI SA Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Becton Dickinson And Co
Q4 CBRE Group Inc
Q1 2012 Walt Disney Co
Q1 2012 Emerson Electric Co
Q2 2012 Harman International Industries
Q4 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Q4 Coca Cola Co
Q4 Life Technologies Corp
Q4 Lincoln National Corp
Q4 Western Union Co
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0745 FR Trade balance Dec
1100 DE Totl Ind P mm Dec
1500 US IBD cons sent Feb
2000 US Consumer cred Dec
