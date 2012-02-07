Shares of stainless steel maker Aperam rise as much as 9.6 percent, reaching their highest point since August 2011, after the group's fourth quarter core profit beats expectations.

"The shares are rebounding, probably because they are still trading at a discount to their comparables," says Raphael Veverka, analyst at Exane BNP-Paribas.

Aperam shares outperform the STOXX 600 Europe Index of leading European shares which is down 0.25 percent.

