Shares in BP tick up 0.1 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent lower FTSE 100 index, after posting above-forecast fourth-quarter earnings and a better than expected dividend hike, with integrated oils the top performing sector helped by a steady crude price.

Oriel Securities says BP reported a solid set of Q4 results that were 2 percent ahead of consensus, albeit below the broker's estimate, with the main features higher production in the upstream and an encouraging 14 percent hike in the quarterly dividend.

Oriel retains a "hold" rating on BP and expects the shares to be driven by the Macondo well oil spill trial that is due to commence on Feb. 27.

Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says: "The early signs are that the "definite turning point" described at the third quarter stage by BP is being vindicated."

"The company has marked a further milestone in its route back to relative normality, whilst the dividend outlook is promising ... The general market consensus of the shares as a buy should be consolidated after these numbers."

