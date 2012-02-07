Shares in UBS fall 1.1 percent, underperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the Swiss bank's fourth-quarter net profits come in below expectations and it warns that poor performance in its investment banking unit would also impact first-quarter results.

"UBS reported a weak set of results that will call into question the potential of the bank as a restructuring story," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note.

"The Private Banking margin was only 90 basis points, rather than stabilising at 96 basis points as we had hoped. This is the key negative for us," the broker adds.

To see UBS's statement, please click

