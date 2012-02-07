Shares in drugmaker Shire gain 2.6 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.3 percent, supported by a Goldman Sachs target price hike, hopes for upcoming results, and underlying bid speculation.

Goldman raises its target price for Shire to 2,600 pence from 2,500 pence and repeats its "Conviction buy" rating on the stock.

The broker says Shire "offers the best growth profile and CROCI expansion among its peers, but currently trades at a 0.7 times 2013 PE/G, which we view as very attractive."

Goldman also sees upside to 2012 estimates driven by strong U.S. ADHD (attention deficit hyper disorder) market growth and approval for its Replagal enzyme replacement product in the U.S.

Shire will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Newspaper market reports also revived vague talk of a possible 3,500 pence a share takeover offer for Shire, with a number of companies having been mentioned as possible bidders for the firm in the past.

Pharmaceutical peer GlaxoSmithKline adds 0.4 percent ahead of its fourth-quarter results, due later on Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs also raising its target price to 1,425 pence from 1,330 pence.

