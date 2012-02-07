Shares in Unicredit add 2.6 percent, the biggest gainer on Milan's blue-chip index, after it completes 1.86 billion euros worth of debt buyback, which results in a capital gain of 532 million euros, a source tells Reuters.

"It's the results of the debt buyback, the boost to the core Tier 1 ratio is higher than ... analysts expected," says a Milan-based trader.

Unicredit stock is up 59 percent over the last month, compared to a 7.5 percent rise in the wider European banking sector in the last 30 days.

