Shares in Cairn Energy add 2.7 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 gainer, as both UBS and Credit Suisse hike target prices for the blue chip oil & gas explorer after adjusting for a special dividend payment and share consolidation which took effect on Monday.

UBS raises its target price for Cairn to 370 pence from 291 pence while repeating its "neutral" stance on the stock.

"Additionally, we are more comfortable with the story following our meeting with management last week, hence we are reducing the discount to NAV (net asset value) we use to set our price target," the broker says in a note.

However, UBS says it does not yet see yet a compelling buy case for Cairn with unknowns on potential merger & acquisition activity, and some timing risk on the sale of the group's holding in Cairn India.

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, ups its target price for Cairn to 369 pence from 357 pence, while also retaining a "neutral" stance on the stock.

"Although Cairn remains well funded for its future growth plans, uncertainty remains over Cairn's strategy as it has yet to lay out its growth plans," the broker adds.

