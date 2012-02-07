Shares in Amlin rise 3.2 percent after the British insurer says it raised prices as customers renewed policies in January, helped by strong demand for catastrophe reinsurance after insurers, hit by a near-record spate of disasters which included Thailand floods and the capsizing of the Costa Concordia cruise ship, sought added protection.

"The Thailand loss estimate is within expectations, not as bad as some feared, and we have further clarity on Amlin capitalising on segments of improved pricing," Peel Hunt says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Amlin.

The broker says the stock has rebounded since last summer and regained a premium valuation, trading now at a 20 percent premium to 2012 net tangible assets and around a 15 percent premium to the sector, but its target price of 434 pence gives 29 percent potential upside.

