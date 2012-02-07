ArcelorMittal shares gain after the world's largest steelmaker reports fourth-quarter results, including a reduction of its debt to $22.5 billion, a target it had expected only to reach in the middle of 2012.

The shares are 2.1 percent stronger at 16.50 euros at 0957 GMT, against the 1.4 percent drop of the STOXX European basic resources index.

"The one positive element was slightly reduced debt reduction at the end of the year," Ingo-Martin Schachel, analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt said.

Some analysts also took ArcelorMittal's forecast that steel shipments would be stable year on year in the first half of 2012 as a positive, although the earnings guidance for the first six months only offered a wide range.

