Citigroup has grown more confident that the recent equity rally can be sustained thanks to improving economic conditions and supportive valuations, though it still prefers quality and dividend stocks citing lingering uncertainty.

The bank argues risk appetite has increased after the strongest January in ten years for European equities, with investors rotating out of low risk and quality plays into stocks offering-knocked down valuations and growth.

"With the macro uncertainties on the horizon, we recommend adding selective Value exposure whilst maintaining a Quality tilt and present our Dividend Growth at a Reasonable Price (DGARP) income strategy," Citi says in a note.

It selects long opportunities with risk-adjusted forward dividend yield of more than 3.5 percent, such as France Telecom, KPN, Vivendi , Santander, GDF Suez, Veolia, RWE, Telecom Italia, Lagardere and Klepierre.

